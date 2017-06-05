Uchenna Eze was relieved to end a long wait for his first Lobi Stars’ goal in Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Kano Pillars.

‘It’s a big one for me’ – Uchenna Eze relieved to end goal drought

Nyima Nwangwa’s brace had given Sai Masu Gida a two-goal lead before the forward pulled one back at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

His low long range strike was powerful that goalkeeper Danladi Isa spilled it across the line – though a mere consolation.

Now Eze, whose season has been plagued by injury hopes opening his account will prove a catalyst.



85' GOAL! Pillars 2-1 Lobi #PILLOB #NPFL. Uchenna Eze gets Lobi back in the contest with 5 minutes left to play. — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) June 4, 2017

''It is my first goal of the season and that’s a big one for me, but for the defeat I don’t feel too good,’’ he told Goal.

Several injuries which limited my playing chances have denied me from scoring but it is good to get back on track.

He admits that a 2-1 defeat at Pillars has left Solomon Ogbeide’s side with too much to do, but assured they will bounce back in subsequent games.

''This is a wakeup call for us and in our next game against MFM FC, we are going to put in all our best to emerge victorious.

As it stand, we are going to take each game as it comes because we want to end the season well.