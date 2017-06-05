Wafa are back to the top of the Ghana Premier League after just one matchday but the nature of their return was absolutely cruel.

Matchday 17 wrap: Wafa humiliate Hearts to reclaim first position

Having lost the top spot last weekend, the wounded Academy Boys handed third-placed Hearts of Oak a 5-0 shellacking to reclaim their lead. Daniel Lomotey scored twice while Majeed Ashimeru, Ibrahim Abdul Wahab and Abukari Ibrahim each netted once to complete the rout.

Wafa's return to the top had everything to do with Aduana Stars. The Fire Boys had held the top spot going into the matchday but a 3-2 defeat to Berekum Chelsea in Saturday's only game helped Wafa's ambitions. Alfred Okai Quaye grabbed a hat-trick, while Zakaria Mumuni and Bright Adjei fetched the consolations for the fourth-placed team.

Elsewhere, Asante Kotoko, fifth of the log, were rescued by a Saddick Adams penalty as they played out a 1-1 draw with new boys Great Olympics in Kumasi. David Agodorme shot the away side in the lead.

Bechem United are back to winning ways with a 2-0 home victory over reigning champions Wa All Stars. Goals from Amed Toure and Wontah Konkoni Hafiz leave the Hunters sixth on the table.

At the Nduom Stadium, Elmina Sharks scored two unanswered goals against Medeama to claim their fifth win of the season. Emmanuel Otoo and Farouk Adams found the back of the net.

It was definitely not a good day at the office for Ebusua Dwarfs, who succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at Ashanti Gold. Hans Kwoffie scored to add to Richard Ocran's double in Obuasi.

At the Tema Stadium, Tema Youth and Liberty Professionals settled for a 0-0 stalemate, while Bolga All Stars and Inter Allies similarly shared the spoils by a 1-1 deadlock. The Eleven-Is-To-One went ahead courtesy of a Latif Abubakari own goal before Ibrahim Giyasu restored parity for home side All Stars, who occupy the bottom position.