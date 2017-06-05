AFC Leopards aims to redeem image in Dar es Salaam

The inaugural SportPesa Super Cup football tournament kicks-off on Monday (today) at Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

AFC Leopards targets to redeem image in Dar

Kenyan giants AFC Leopards will open the contest against Singida of Zanzibar in a tricky encounter that is expected to go either way. Apart from gunning to lift this coveted trophy, AFC Leopards is looking forward to redeem its image with this tournament after a poor show in Kenyan Premier League, which took a break last Sunday.

Victor Wanyama and Brian Mandela boost Harambee Stars camp

Even though Ingwe has an upperhand in the encounter, the players should not underrate Singida as the latter are among the top clubs, alongside Jang’ombe in Zanzibar.

AFC Leopards had looked promising at the start of the season. At one point they cruised to command the league table but mysteriously blew away the good run which saw them end the first leg in 12th place with 15 points. There is no any other better way in which Ingwe can thank their legion of fans than by delivering this trophy home.

Another fiery battle looming at the venue pits Vodacom champions Yanga against Kenyan champions Tusker FC, to be played at 4.15pm. This is definitely a mouthwatering encounter owing to the fact that the two sides are reigning champions with good players worth their signing in the region.

Nakumatt midfielder blames dad for leaving Gor Mahia

"The tournament will give us the much needed exposure," revealed Tusker FC captain James Situma.

The proud winner of this tournament will pocket Sh3million and get the chance to take on English Premier League side Everton FC on July 13.