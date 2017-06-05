Kenyan midfielder Anthony Akumu was sent off as Zesco United managed a 1-0 win over CRD Libolo of Angola in a Group 'C' match of Caf Confederations Cup.

Anthony Akumu sees red as Zesco United grab slim win

The former Gor Mahia midfielder was given his marching orders after receiving a second yellow card in the dying minutes of the match played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola. However, the red could not stop Zesco United from registering a slim win courtesy of a Idris Mbombo's first half strike.

It was a huge win for the Team Ya Ziko, who had lost 1-0 away against group stage debutants Al Hilal Obied in Sudan on May 24. That defeat saw Zesco drop from 1st to 2nd on three points and replaced by Egyptian Club Smouha, whom they had beaten 1-0 on match day one on May 13 in Ndola.

Zesco United featured two other Kenyans - defender David 'Calabar' Owino and striker Jesse Were. Also on Sunday, Smouha of Egypt were held to a 1-1 draw by Hilal Obayed of Sudan. Smouha took the lead through Ahmed Hassan Mekky in the 39th minute but were denied maximum points after Mahmoud Ezzat scored to his own net in 68th minute.

Zesco United FC starting eleven against C.R.D. Libolo: Jacob Banda, Daut Musekwa, Fackson Kapumbu, Ben Adama, David Owino, Kondwani Mtonga, Jackson Mwanza, Anthony Akumu, Idris Ilunga Mbombom, Jackson Jesse Were and Dave Daka.

Substitutes: Lameck Nyangu, Marcel Kalonda, Micheck Chaila, Mwape Mwelwa, Patrick Kongolo, Lazarous Kambole and Simon Silwimba.