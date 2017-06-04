Abia Warriors' Austine Obaroakpo believes their win over Enugu Rangers last weekend will motivate them when they face Katsina United.

Abia Warriors' Obaroakpo: Enugu Rangers win a motivation

The Ucendu Babes were in a rampant mood on Matchday 21, as they recorded a 4-0 win over the defending NPFL champions.

Obaroakpo wants his side to build on last week's success when they take on the Chanji Boys on Sunday afternoon.

"First let me say here that it was great to defeat Enugu Rangers in our last match and we give glory to God for the win," Obaroakpo told Goal.

"They are the reigning champions and I believe that win will really go a long way to motivate to go all out against Katsina United.

"We are prepared for a tough match here in Katsina, though it's pretty hot here in Katsina but we shall adapt before Sunday's match.

"We want to build on our success from our last match, the team agreed in one voice and are ready to work hard against Katsina United.

"It won't be an easy task after that long journey from Umuahia to Katsina.

"We defeated them in the reverse fixture and that will make them come all out but we have what it takes to compete for the prize at stake which is the three points and I pray that we shall come out victorious," he concluded.