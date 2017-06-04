Fan Lazarus is confident of Plateau United handing a 'shock' result to Enyimba in their Nigerian topfligt encounter on Sunday.

'We're going to shock Enyimba', assures Lazarus

The Jos side sit atop the league log with 39 points from 21 games.

And Lazarus, eager to make his third appearance of the season since returning from injury at the start of the second round, says they are in Calabar to continue their dominance at the summit of the topflight log.

“I am happy to be back after the long term injury layoff. I am delighted with our form too and we are in Calabar to continue with the impressive way we have started the season. We are going to shock Enyimba before their fans because we are not yet ready to relinquish our position on the league table," Lazarus told Goal .

“We are well motivated and we are lucky to have a full squad to pick from. The players are ready for the match and I am sure our coaches are set too. With the way we have started the season, it will be difficult for Enyimba or any other premier league clubs to beat us.”