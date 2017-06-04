Real Madrid president Florentino Perez insists he is unsure where Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea will be playing next season.

'I'm not a fortune teller' - Perez cools De Gea talk after Champions League final

The European champions are again heavily linked with a move for Spain shot-stopper De Gea, who almost joined Madrid in 2015.

Madrid are expected to make a move for De Gea again but Perez said he had no idea where the 26-year-old would be playing in 2017-18.

"De Gea is a great goalkeeper who plays for United," he told Atresmedia after Madrid's 4-1 win over Juventus in the Champions League final on Saturday.

"I don't know where he will play next season because I'm not a fortune teller."

De Gea arrived at United from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has been the club's Player of the Year three times.