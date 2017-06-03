Anthony Agbaji is confident of Lobi Stars approaching Kano Pillars with a 'good fight' when both sides meet in Sunday's Nigerian topflight encounter.

Lobi Stars will give Kano Pillars a 'good fight', assures Agbaji

The Markudi outfit visit the Sani Abacha Stadium to take on the struggling Sai Masu Gida. And their captain believes they are capable of getting away with a positive result.

"We shall take on Kano Pillars this weekend but at Lobi Stars, we approach every match like a final so regardless of where the match is taking place, we play as if our lives depend on it," Agbaji told Goal.

"So we are going to Kano Pillars to give a good fight and hopefully get a point or three.

With two wins in two games, the Pride of Benue have started the second round of the season impressively and Agbaji reveals the secret to their form.

"Hard work and dedication have seen us through and we hope to maintain that flow as the season gets to that critical stage where consistency is important," he said.

"I also want to commend the management of the team and the technical crew for the commitment to seeing that everyone works hard to get positive results.

"It has been tough because without putting in the necessary work in training, we may not have started well."