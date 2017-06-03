Hugo Lloris has made history by becoming France's most capped goalkeeper of all time, surpassing Fabien Barthez.

Lloris surpasses Barthez to make France history

The Tottenham shot-stopper earned his 88th cap when he featured in the friendly international against Paraguay on Friday, overtaking World Cup winner Barthez in the process.

Avec 88 sélections, Hugo Lloris dépasse Fabien Barthez et devient le gardien le plus capé de l'histoire des Bleus#FRAPAR #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/5WhhD2IPIa — Equipe de France (@equipedefrance) June 2, 2017

Lloris made his debut for Les Bleus in 2008 against Uruguay and has grown into a key member of the team, becoming captain of the side in recent years.

The 30-year-old has played at four major tournaments for France and will hope to add a fifth by helping Didier Deschamps men to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

While he is now France's most-capped goalkeeper of all time, the former Lyon man has some way to go in order to catch Lilian Thuram, who is the country's most-capped player of all time with 142 caps.