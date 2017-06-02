Sofapaka have confirmed the signings of Ugandan players Umar Kasumba and Feni Ali.

Sofapaka beef up squad with two foreign signings

Batoto ba Mungu coach Sam Ssimbwa has revealed that the two players will join the team ahead of resumption of the Kenyan Premier League. Kasumba, a centre forward joins as a free agent from SC Villa where he spent two years after joining from Police whilst Feni, an attacking midfielder with an eye for goal joins from URA.

“Kasumba and Feni will join us when the window officially opens,” Ssimbwa, on a short holiday in Uganda told Kawowo Sports. “Every detail is done and we hope to have them by the next time we play on June 18."

Ssimbwa also confirmed the club has released compatriot James Kasibante with reports that former Maroons, SC Victoria University and KCCA striker Petit Wanok has also been released.