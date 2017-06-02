Michael Zorc has stressed Borussia Dortmund have not received any offers for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang amid reports Paris Saint-Germain are willing to spend €70 million on the Gabon international.

No €70m PSG offer for Aubameyang, claim Dortmund

PSG are keen to strengthen their attack ahead of next season after missing out on the Ligue 1 title in 2016-17, Monaco proving too strong for Unai Emery's men, and speculation has linked Aubameyang as the ideal addition to their squad.

Nevertheless, Dortmund are adamant they have yet to receive any bids for the 27-year-old striker.

"As of now, we have not received any offers from any club across the world," sporting director Zorc told Ruhr Nachrichten.

Aubameyang has a contract with Dortmund until June 2020 and the Bundesliga side are keen to hold on to their star attacker.

Dortmund have previously acknowledged they might have no other option but to cash in on the prolific striker if a big-money offer comes in, though, and PSG seem to be ready to spend big during the close-season.

Aubameyang enjoyed a stellar 2016-17 campaign as he netted 31 times in 32 league outings to clinch the Bundesliga top scorer title.