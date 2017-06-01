Max Kruse is among Manchester United’s list of potential striker targets after his late-season form with Werder Bremen piqued the interest of Jose Mourinho.

Kruse attracts Mourinho's interest amid Man Utd striker search

The former Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg front man netted 15 goals in 23 appearances for the Weserstadion side in 2016-17, including a run of 11 in 11 games between March and May. And Goal understands it is a run which has made Mourinho sit up and take notice.

The United manager explained after the Europa League final win over Ajax that executive vice-chair Ed Woodward is well aware of the players Mourinho would like to see at Old Trafford.

“Ed Woodward has my list, what I want, what I would like for more than two months. So now it’s up to him and the owners,” the Portuguese told BT Sport .

And while the likes of Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti are thought to rank high on Mourinho’s wanted list, sources close to the situation say Kruse is considered among possible fall-back options should the club not get their way in the summer transfer market.

Kruse is now 29, putting him at the higher end of the age range Mourinho is thought to be targeting, but his improved form during the spring put him in contention for the Germany squad at this summer’s Confederations Cup before national boss Joachim Low eventually chose an inexperienced group to travel to Russia. He has previously played 14 times for his country, scoring four times.

United appear ready to withdraw any interest in Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann after Thursday’s news that the Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld a transfer ban on the Spanish side.

But with Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s one-year contract expiring and the Swede facing a long road to recovery following knee surgery, United are very keen on adding a front-line striker and Kruse is one of those under consideration.