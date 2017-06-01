Tusker FC striker Allan Wanga says he is concentrating on his club aiming at helping it to successfully defend Kenyan Premier League title.

Wanga: My mission now is to help Tusker retain title

The former AFC Leopards striker was left out of Harambee Stars provisional squad that is in camp, preparing for the forthcoming Afcon qualifier against Sierra Leone. The experienced forward has refused to comment on that issue saying his responsibility right now is Tusker.

"I am focused on helping my team (Tusker) to defend the title, it is the most important thing to me right now. We are in a good position currently and we want to continue doing better in our next assignment in the league. We want as a team to continue performing better consistently," Wanga told Goal on Thursday.

"Well, right now I do not want to comment on my absence from the national team, but I will when the right time comes."

The experienced forward has scored a maximum of three goals this season.