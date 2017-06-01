Referees always seem to be under attack from unruly players.

Ref fights back after being attacked by carded player

The fights usually follow a common formula.

The ref hands out a red card, the player gets mad, attacking the referee before being pulled away by shocked teammates and opponents.

However, this latest incident out of Argentina'a Copa Santa Fe took an incredible turn.

Watch the fight in the video player above.

The referee had just blown the full-time whistle on the 2-2 draw between Ocampa Fabrica and Huracan.

He had barely finished his signal when he turned to pull out what appeared to be a yellow card for a nearby player.

The ref hadn't even put the card back in his pocket when the player attacked, but the whistleblower was too quick.

He ducked a right hook and attempted to fend off two more when he shocked the player by swinging back.

With the player scrambling and a teammate trying to pull him away, the referee connects with the face multiple times.

Another teammate then appears from behind and hits the referee across the jaw before officials separate the men.