Nengomasha angrily hits out at underperforming Kaizer Chiefs players

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Tinashe Nengomasha has slammed the majority of underperforming players at the club following another trophyless season.

The retired Zimbabwe international also hit out at some of their foreign players at Amakhosi, saying only Willard Katsande was consistent throughout the campaign.

"Certain traditions are being lost. I am sorry to say this, but we’ve got foreign players – if you look at this and the previous seasons – who are comfortable with being on the bench," Nengomasha told the media on Tuesday.

"I strongly believe that if you get a foreign player‚ they must bring something that you don’t have. You go back and look at the days of Collins Mbesuma. Look at [Leonardo] Castro and Khama [Billiat] at Mamelodi Sundowns. There’s Tendai [Ndoro] at Orlando Pirates. But you look at Chiefs‚ only Willard in their foreign quota is consistent. What are we doing at the end of the day?" quizzed the former Amakhosi midfielder.

"You end up destroying the next generation of players from that country if you bring a foreigner who isn’t playing," he said.

The former midfield hardman has called on Amakhosi to do some self-introspection in this period but most importantly educate the current crop of players on what it means to play for Chiefs.

"We were told that Ewert ‘The Lip’ Nene died for Teenage (Dladla)‚" Nengomasha recalled. "That history was engraved in our hearts. Do these current players know that there are people who died for Chiefs?... Do they know that there is a mom – like captain Chincha Guluva would say – who spends her last cent to come to the stadium to watch Chiefs and in her house there is probably nothing? There are a lot of people who do that. Some come from as far as Durban. Their lives are at risk on the road‚ rushing to the stadium," said the legendary midfielder.

According to Nengomasha, the current generation can learn a lot from Siphiwe Tshabalala whom he feels is doing everything to lead the team.

He feels Chiefs would be a successful club if there were more players like Shabba in the current squad.

"The perfect guy there is ‘Shabba’ (Siphiwe Tshabalala). He is doing everything he can to lead the team. If more players could take something from his positive energy‚ we would be talking a different story now," added Nengomasha.