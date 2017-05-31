'Ibrahimovic wants Premier League stay' - Raiola hints at Zlatan future

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wants to stay in the Premier League but will not necessarily remain at Manchester United, according to Mino Raiola.

The former Sweden international is facing a spell on the sidelines after undergoing knee ligament surgery, with his United contract up at the end of June.

Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has hinted that he wants the forward to stay at Old Trafford, but his injury has complicated the issue somewhat.

And Raiola - who represents the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain man - has revealed his client has received a number of offers, though he hopes to stay in England.

"There is a possibility [he stays] but also that he does not," he told TalkSport. "We have talked, he has a lot of offers and ideas that we have to evaluate.

"He’s had a fantastic time at United and it’s now up to us and the club to decide. We have a date for that but now is time to recover.

“He wants to stay in England and at the top. If he sees he is a valuable asset for United he will stay.

"But he knows he can valuable asset for other top clubs also. I think it is respectful to talk to Manchester United and see what all parties want."

Ibrahimovic made 46 appearances during his first season at United, scoring 28 goals in all competitions.