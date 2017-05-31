Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu believes Andre Ayew would have had an explosive debut season at West Ham but for injury setbacks.

Konadu analyzes Dede's debut season at West Ham

Having joined the Hammers on a club record £20.5 million transfer last summer, the Ghana international had been expected to light up the London Stadium - like he did at former side Swansea City, scoring 12 goals in his only season at the Welsh outfit.

However, an injury on his league debut forced him out of action for almost three months.

“Andre Ayew is a wonderful player, we all know his capabilities,” Konadu told Kasapa FM.

“He had a good season but unfortunately, he got injured then he returned to the Black Stars for the Afcon where he did very well.

"Unfortunately he struggled to get game time when he returned to West Ham United.

“But I am very confident he will return very strong and get back to his form.

"We all know what he can do.”

Ayew did show signs of sharpness after playing for Ghana at the Africa Cup of Nations in January/February.

He managed to score five times after the Afcon, finishing the season with six goals.