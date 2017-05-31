Baroka FC are eager to get off the best possible start against Stellenbosch FC in the PSL promotion/relegation playoff match at the Athlone Stadium on Wednesday.

Stellenbosch FC – Baroka FC Preview: Bakgaga begin quest to retain top-flight status

The former NFD champions avoided automatic relegation on the final day of the PSL season, thanks to their spirited 1-0 win over Ajax Cape Town.

Premiership clubs usually find it tough to come back from the playoffs given the hunger of NFD to get promoted. Since the inception of the playoffs in 2005, only two clubs - AmaZulu and Polokwane City managaed to retain their topflight status.

Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele will be more determined to join that elite crew, as they know what to expect from Stellenbosch, who will be pinning their hopes on lanky striker Mame Niang.

“I know Steve Barker’s style from AmaZulu and he always brings Mame Niang with him! There will be a lot of hustling and bustling at the back for that first ball,” Baroka coach Milton Dlamini told The Sowetan.

"With all due respect‚ we know them but that doesn’t mean they can’t beat us. They can‚ if they use their chances but we are going to use our strength to take the game to them. We are definitely not going to defend,” Dlamini said.

Baroka will be without midfielder Letladi Madubanya, who turned from hero to villain over the weekend by getting his marching orders minutes after scoring the only goal that helped the team move off the bottom of the table.

It should nonetheless not concern them because they have got prudent arsenal to come and fill his void in Sipho Moeti, Mxolisi Kunene and Jacky Motshegwa among others.

Stellenbosch coach Sammy Troughton believes they are faced with ‘an opportunity of a life-time’ and has urged his charges to make the most of it.

“It’s a huge game. The opportunity of a lifetime for some of these players. We have four cup finals coming up,” Troughton told Times Media Digital.

“I don’t want them to be coming off after the match at 5pm with regrets. They must believe in their own ability‚ and have respect for their opponents and their teammates. They have a job to do and they must make sure they do it,” Troughton said.

Stellenbosch had a bit of an extra rest after not playing over the weekend, but they believe it will not be of any advantage to them.

They will be without two influential players in striker Brent Adonis and former Orlando Pirates midfielder Manti Mekoa, who are both suspended.