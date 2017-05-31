Mamelodi Sundowns currently find themselves joint top in their Caf Champions League group.

Mosimane: Sundowns have eight players out injured

Next up for the Tshwane giants is a fierce encounter against Tunisian champions ES Tunis. Masandawana go into the clash brimming with confidence following their sensational 3-1 victory in Kinshasa. However, Pitso Mosimane is wary that his side have been weakened by several injuries. Nevertheless, the 52-year-old insists that victory is crucial when the two sides clash in Tshwane.

“We’ve got about seven to eight players who are out injured,” Mosimane told The Star.

“However, we need to make sure that we go out there and fight for the maximum regardless. If we do that, we’ll now be sitting on a three-point gap when we go to them for our second leg meeting.

"If we can get four (points) out of a possible six against Esperance in these two legs, then other teams will cancel each other out in the group. Esperance still need to travel to Kinshasa (to play AS Vita).

"Excuse me, but it’s not easy there. Vita will be our last game of the group at home. And hopefully by that time, the fate of the group would have already been decided,” Mosimane added.

The former Bafana Bafana coach also believes that Sundowns’ impressive victory against AS Vita Club was a signal that the Brazilians’ game had matured.

“We went to Kinshasa and scored three goals against a side which had never lost in a game in (a long time). And what does that tell you? That should tell you that this team (Sundowns) is now matured. The boys are much wiser and cleverer now. They know how to play in the Caf Champions League,” Mosimane said.

"We just need to make sure that we win against Esperance at home so that we go on to being on seven points (with three group games remaining), while they remain on four. They would have to go and dig for points against the likes of AS Vita and Saint George in their remaining matches. We’ll have to play it smart (if they are to survive their group),” Mosimane expressed.