Moussa Sissoko has reflected on the "worst season of his career" after becoming a £30 million flop at Tottenham.

‘It was the worst season of my career’ - £30m Spurs flop Sissoko open to summer move

The Frenchman joined Spurs on deadline day of last summer from Newcastle United, becoming the club's joint-most expensive signing in history in the process.

Spurs would go on to mount a title challenge and finish second in the Premier League, whilst also reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup, but Sissoko was a bit-part player after he failed to impress manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Sissoko played 90 minutes in the Premier League just twice - against Sunderland in September and Leicester City in May - and he has now suggested that he could leave the club after one season.

"You can never be sure of anything," Sissoko told L'Equipe after being questioned about his future.

"Once again, what I want is for everything to be clear. If the manager is no longer counting on me, if he thinks that other players are better, then he should say it.

"The idea is to be clear very early to allow, if I need to leave, for my agent to do good work… Even if everyone knows that I prefer England, I have never closed the door to any league. We will see what the offers are, but Ligue 1 continues to be attractive. We have seen this year with PSG and Monaco but also teams like Nice, Lyon and Marseille. We will analyse everything and try to make the best choice.

"I fell from a high point this season. Even though I never thought I would play all the games, I was not expecting such a small amount of playing time. It was the worst season of my career even though as a team it was certainly the best, so it's weird.

"We'll talk with my agent to make the best decision. My goal is to go to the 2018 World Cup."

Pochettino has a history of exiling players that he has disagreed with prior to selling them, with the likes of Andros Townsend and Emmanuel Adebayor notable examples prior to them leaving the club.

And Sissoko has taken a shot at the Argentine, claiming that the manager has been poor at communicating with him.

"I would like him to communicate better," he added.

"I want a completely honest conversation to see what they plan to do, what they are seeing in terms of my future. From that moment on, everything will be clearer in my head."

Sissoko has amazingly been linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid and Milan in recent weeks.