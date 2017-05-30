Huddersfield set for fight to keep hold of Mooy

Huddersfield have hinted they will do what it takes to keep hold of Aussie Aaron Mooy next season after winning promotion to the Premier League.

The Manchester City loanee helped to pull the strings in midfield for the Terriers as they beat Reading in the Championship play-off final.

Mooy was unable to create an opening in 120 minutes of action at Wembley, but held his nerve in a penalty shoot-out to help fire the Terriers to the top-flight in football’s richest fixture.

When asked if he wanted the Socceroos star to remain at the club next season, Huddersfield head coach David Wagner replied, "I would like to have all of my players next season, we will see."

"He (Mooy) was an outstanding player for us this season, I said this before.

"Aaron is the heart of our game. He's able to decelerate when necessary or accelerate the game if you need it.

"He's so confident and calm on the ball and has developed his fighting attitude since he arrived because he arrived as a number 10 and usually number 10's are not the best fighters.

"Since he played a little deeper he has great fighting attitude.

"You don't often find a player that is so confident on the ball and has such great fighting attitude and he is one of them."

Mooy says he's determined to focus on the present, not his Manchester City future, after helping Huddersfield seal promotion.

Having impressed for the Terriers over the course of the 2016-17 campaign, netting four times in 50 appearances, he is likely to be a wanted man this summer.

Huddersfield: a well run club promoted on a wage bill of c.£12m this season. Going to Premier League, where the 2016-17 average was c.£125m. — Nick Harris (@sportingintel) May 29, 2017

But the 26-year-old is eager to enjoy a remarkable success before thinking about his next move.

“The penalty shootout wasn't nice but we hung in there and gave it everything," Mooy said after the match.

“From the first day they treated me like I was an actual signing, I'm very grateful and glad to be part of it.

"I don't know what my plans for next season are yet. I'm just trying to enjoy the night. I didn't want to talk about it until the season was over.”

Victory for Huddersfield could be worth as much as £200 million, with the club now in a position to draw up plans for the summer transfer window.