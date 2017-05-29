Read Van Wyk's Twitter criticism of how the players had to participate in difficult, humid weather and her response to those who tried to defend the conditions.

EXTRA TIME: Van Wyk criticizes US soccer for playing in heat



Its ridiculous for any team to play in such conditions like today. As players we can't perform at our best in 93°F & 85% humidity weather — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) May 27, 2017



It was proven when my @HoustonDash teammate @RachelDaly3 collapsed seconds before the game ended. Thinking of you Rach. Get well soon https://t.co/zg57nJbqFt — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) May 27, 2017



And all I'm saying is that it's ridiculous. END OF CONVO https://t.co/8NHznO05dN — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) May 28, 2017



IF YOU SAY SO.. https://t.co/VwycqYLjMV — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) May 28, 2017