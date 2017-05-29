Posta Rangers coach lauds scorer in Gor Mahia match

News

Goal.com
Posta Rangers head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has showered his  lead striker Dennis Mukaisi with praises after the veteran striker’s goal  earned the Mailmen a point in Sunday’s league match with Gor Mahia at the Nyayo Stadium which ended in a one- all draw.

Mukaisi’s lovely goal at the hour mark had put Rangers on course for victory against a lethargic Gor Mahia, but Jacques Tuyisenge rose from the bench to strike late to end the match in a stalemate.

However, in an interview with Goal, 'Pamzo' maintained that his lead goal poacher is giving a fair return. “We will sign another striker but it does not mean that Mukaisi (Dennis)  is not doing a good job. On the contrary he has done very well and I’m happy with him. He is doing a very good job.”

The Sunday result leaves Posta Rangers on 24 points, three adrift of joint leaders Gor Mahia and Tusker, who are tied on 27 points.

