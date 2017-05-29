Kenyan international defender, Brian ‘Niang’ Mandela has agreed to a new two-year contract extension with his South African club, Maritzburg United, which will keep him at the KwaZulu- Natal based outfit until June 2019.

Kenyan defender extends stay in South Africa

‘Niang’, joined the club at the start of the 2015-16 season and has been an integral pillar in the squad.

According to reports from South African media, the club officials have confirmed Niang’s commitment to the club.

Prior to joining Maritzburg, the versatile defender turned out for Sanlam Santos, Tusker and Posta Rangers.

It is at Posta Rangers that his status grew owing to his blossoming partnership at the heart of defence with Pascal Ochieng’ in 2011 which attracted the eyes of Tusker bosses where he plied his trade in 2012 before flying down south for greener pastures.

Mandela is also a key player in the national set-up Harambee Stars.