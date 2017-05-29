VIDEO: Roma's emotional goodbye to Totti

News

Francesco Totti's Roma career is over.

After 786 games for his boyhood club, the legendary Italian departed the club on Sunday, following a dramatic 3-2 win over Genoa.

Totti, aged 40, was substituted on in the 54th minute and captained his side to victory one more time, before bidding farewell to the fans in an emotionally charged send-off.

Watch the video below.

 

 

Totti scored 307 goals for Roma during his career and won six trophies, but he has not yet confirmed that he will retire.

This season, the club icon made 18 Serie A appearances, scoring twice and providing three assists.

 

