Gillette ProShield Best Defender of the Week: Mertesacker commanding in FA Cup final

After 392 days, the name Per Mertesacker made its way back into the Arsenal starting line-up. A knee surgery before the season and a lengthy spell in rehabilitation saw him slide down the pecking order in Arsenal defence. On Saturday, arguably the only reason he was awarded a start was because the Gunners’ top three centre-backs were unavailable.

Experts, including the legendary Arsenal defender Martin Keown, voiced concerns over the decision to field a player that hasn’t been in the starting XI for over a year. That too in a match that was the only shot at redemption in a season that has seen the club fail to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

But this was Mertesacker, a World Cup winner in his own right. There was no writing him off.

Over his career, the German has held a series of monikers given to him by fans and journalists alike. As a budding player back at hometown club Hannover, he was titled ‘The Defence Pole,’ for his remarkable positioning sense. With experience, he became one of world football’s cleanest defenders, drawing comparison to the legendary German skipper Franz Beckenbaur.

But once he joined Arsenal, back in 2011, names regarding his playing style were gone, and he was given one that focused more on his size. Standing at a massive 6'6", Mertesacker was dubbed ‘BFG’ – Big F**king German.

Regardless of his size, he boasts a great degree of agility that came to the fore against Chelsea in the FA Cup final. In his first start for the season, Mertesacker was put in charge of marking the menacing Diego Costa. And he carried out his task admirably. Despite a lean frame and being among the slower players off the block, ‘BFG’ launched himself into tackles – clean challenges – that frustrated and demoralized the Chelsea striker.

Both his blocks came when he put his body in front of a shot, a tally that defined the stellar performance he put on display – along with the 100 percent tackle success rate.

It was apt that when the time came to lift the trophy, donning the captain’s armband, Mertesacker was the one who first lifted Arsenal’s record-breaking 13th FA Cup title.

There was a chance meeting for Mertesacker with Keown himself in the Wembley Stadium tunnel after the match. Keown’s hug was reluctantly accepted. But Mertesacker had just one thing to say to the former Arsenal great.

It was a message, delivered as cleanly as the tackles the German has been putting up for the last 15 years: “Don’t write me off, man.”

