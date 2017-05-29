Barcelona have confirmed that Ernesto Valverde will be their new coach for the 2017-18 season.

Barcelona appoint Valverde as new coach

The 53-year-old stepped down after four seasons in a second spell at Athletic Club last week and was widely expected to take over from Luis Enrique this summer.

Barca had promised an announcement after the Copa del Rey final and a statement on Monday confirmed Valverde as the new coach on a ****three-year**** deal.

Luis Enrique's three-year tenure yielded nine trophies, including the Copa as Barca beat Alaves 3-1 at the Vicente Calderon on Saturday night.

The Asturian announced at the beginning of May that he would not be renewing his contract and Barca began to look at a number of candidates.

Valverde, twice considered in the past, topped a list that also included Jorge Sampaoli, Ronaldo Koeman and Luis Enrique's assistant Juan Carlos Unzue.

Born in Extremadura, Valverde spent two years at Barca as a player under Johan Cruyff between 1988 and 1990. As a coach, he won the Spanish Supercopa at Athletic (by beating Barca in 2015), as well as three Greek titles and two cups with Olympiacos, while he also led Espanyol to a UEFA Cup final in 2007.

Nicknamed El Txingurri (which means bee in Basque) in his playing day, Valverde also coached Valencia and Villarreal. He will be officially unveiled by Barca on **********.