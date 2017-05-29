SKA Khabarovsk have secured promotion to the Russian top-flight, handing the likes of Zenit St Petersburg some mammoth away trips.

Zenit facing 18,000 km away day as promotion set to cause travel chaos

A penalty shoot-out victory over Gazovik means that Khabarovsk will be hosting fixtures against the elite next season.

While they are understandably delighted at that prospect, it is unlikely that their rivals are relishing their presence in the Premier League.

Zenit, for instance, are facing up to an 18,000 km round trip across the width of the country.

That journey, which equates to 11,184 miles, will take Zenit to within 19 miles of the Chinese border and takes 10 hours each way by plane - 112 hours in a car!

Khabarovsk are considered to be an Asian club by many in Russia due to their proximity to an adjoining continent.

They have never graced the top-flight, but are now ready to make history after holding their nerve to edge out Gazovik.

Club legend Aleksei Poddubskiy has guided them this far and will be looking forward to welcoming the likes of Zenit and Moscow heavyweights Spartak and CSKA to the Lenin Stadium in 2017-18.