The departing defender Shafik Batambuze has been drafted in Tusker’s starting lineup as the Brewers face AFC Leopards at Kinoru Stadium on Sunday.

Tusker name squad for AFC Leopards duel

Batambuze will play alongside Collins Shivachi, James Situma and Marlon Tangauzi in the defense to guard keeper Duncan Ochieng’.

Khamati Michael and Allan Wanga have been named in the attacks.

Tusker: Duncan Ochieng’, Collins Shivachi, James Situma, Marlon Tangauzi, Shafik Batambuze, Hashim Sempala, Humphrey Mieno, Jackson Macharia, George Mandela, Khamati Michael and Allan Wanga.

Subs: David Okello, Eugene Asike, Martin Kizza, Clifford Alwanga, Abdul Hassan, Anthony Ndolo and Moses Ndawula.