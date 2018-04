Posta Rangers head coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo has unleashed a strong squad to play against league leaders Gor Mahia at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

Posta Rangers name strong squad for Gor Mahia tie

Patrick Matasi is in goal while Dennis Mukaisi will partner colleagues upfront in search of valuable goals.

Former Uk-based midfielder Abdulrizak Abdul still has no chance in the squad, whose mandate is to bag maximum points against the Ze Maria coached K’Ogalo.

Posta Rangers: Patrick Matasi (GK), Hashim Mukhwana, Luke Ochieng', Donald Owiti, Collins Omondi, Jerry Santo, Joseph Mbugi, Geoffrey Kataka, Titus Achesa, Jared Obwoge and Dennis Mukaisi.

Subs: Farouk Shikhalo (GK), Simon Mbugua, Simon Ogutu, Eric Kibiru, Joseph Kuria, Gerson Likono and Joseph Nyagah.