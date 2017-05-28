WATCH: Chicharito's header breaks Mexico record

News

Goal.com
Mexico had a night to forget, but it was one Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez will remember forever.

After scoring his 46th Mexico goal for against Costa Rica in a March World Cup qualification match to tie Jared Borgetti as the country's all-time leading scorer, the Bayer Leverkusen forward was on the verge of history. It came Saturday night.

Osorio gets wake-up call against Croatia


Chicharito sets all-time record

The 28-year-old got his head to an Andres Guardado free kick to pull a goal back for El Tri and put his name into the record books with his 47th all-time goal. Hernandez will hope many more are coming with Mexico set for a pair of World Cup qualification matches in June before traveling to the Confederations Cup in Russia.

