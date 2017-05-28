Lamontville Golden Arrows beat Orlando Pirates 2-1 in a Premier Soccer League (PSL) match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday.

Golden Arrows 2-1 Orlando Pirates: Abafana Bes'thende end Bucs' top eight record

The victory sees Abafana Bes'thende finish the 2016/17 campaign on position eight on the league table. Bucs, who remain on position 11, finish outside the top eight for the first time since the inception of the PSL in 1996.





Pirates coach Kjell Jonevret made three changes to the starting line-up that faced Arrows in the Nedbank Cup semi-final encounter at the Princess Magogo Stadium last weekend.





Happy Jele, Thabo Matlaba and Dove Wome were replaced by Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Ayanda Gcaba and Tendai Ndoro in the starting line-up as Bucs looked for another win over Arrows - having won 1-0 on Sunday.





Arrows coach Clinton Larsen made several changes with Nkanyiso Mngwengwe starting in defence ahead of Trevor Mathiane, while Lerato Lamola replaced Knox Mutizwa upfront.





Abafana Bes'thende showed attacking intent in the opening exchanges of the encounter, but the Buccaneers were solid and compact at the back.





A Bucs attack from the wing led to Abafana Bes'thende conceding a corner-kick which was played into the box by Mpho Makola and Thamsanqa Gabuza headed home to make it 1-0 to Pirates.





Arrows nearly restored parity after the half-hour mark following a good move by the home side, but Lamola's effort was well saved by Pirates goalkeeper Jackson Mabokgwane.





The momentum was with Abafana Bes'thende towards the half-time break, but Pirates contained Arrows and the visitors were leading 1-0 during the half-time break.





The Buccaneers were in control of the match in the early stages of the second-half with Issa Sarr working hard in the midfield - helping both in defence and attack for the visitors.





However, Mabokgwane made a terrible mistake on the hour-mark when he delayed his clearance and Arrows striker Lerato Lamola stole the ball and scored to make it 1-1.





Jonevert then made a change pulling out ineffective striker Ndoro and he introduced Ayanda Nkosi, who went on to miss the target with only Arrows keeper Nkosingiphile Gumede to beat.





Pirates were left to rue that missed chance as second-half substitute Knox Mutizwa hit the back of the net with a beautiful chip in stoppage time and Arrows emerged 2-1 winners.