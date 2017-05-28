Nzoia Sugar were held to a one-all-draw by Sofapaka in their round 13 Kenyan Premier League match played on Saturday at Sudi Stadium.

Nzoia Sugar 1-1 Sofapaka: Millers escape defeat at home

Benjamin Muchuma scored in the last lap of the match to equalize for Nzoia Sugar after Maurice Odipo had put Sofapaka ahead in the first-half.

Sofapaka started the match on a high note and found an opener in the 24th minute when Odipo headed in from a Charles Okwemba cross.

The hosts were then subjected to a difficult match runninh behind the Batoto ba Mungu until the 86th minute when Muichuma connected Maista Masuta’s pass past Mathias Kigonya.

The result has now pushed Sofapaka one place above to settle at position six on the log. Nzoia Sugar are still rooted on the ninth place.

Nzoia Sugar: Mustapha Oduor (GK), Festus Okiring, Edwin Wafula , Geoffrey Kariuki, Joachim Oluoch, 04.Peter Gin (C), Luke Namanda, Lawrence Juma, Bonface Omondi, Masita Masuta and Patrick Kwitonda.

Subs: Benson Mangala (GK), Edger Nzano, Jonathan Lodaket, Elvis Rupia, Brian Yakhama, Benjamin Muchuma and Victor Omondi.

Sofapaka: Mathias Kigonya (GK), George Maelo, Jonathan Mugabi, Kennedy Oduor, Jaffari Salim, Mohamed Kilume, Paul Odhiambo, Michael Oduor, Maurice Odipo, Wanok Pate and Charles Okwemba.

Subs: George Opiyo (GK), Samuel Mutiria, Johnson Bagoole, Kwanya Edmond, Brian Magonya, Okare Ezekiel and Wafula Dennis.