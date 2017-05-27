MFM goalkeeper, Ospino Egbe has revealed that he will resume light training in the next few days, after recovering from injury..

MFM's Egbe close to returning from injury

The former Nembe City safe hand stated that the recovery process has been tough, but has hailed the support he has received.

"I had an injury during the mid-season break and that has compelled me out of action since the second round of matches this season resumed," Egbe told Goal.

"It's a difficult moment but the MFM family has made it a process without pain for me. Being in a team of great minds only helps boost one's morale and in this difficult time for me they have made it an easy recovery process for me.

"I will resume light training on Monday May 29 as I enter the final phase of my recovery journey. Though I am not in action, I am always with the team. It's a family that cares for one another and that has been a big secret to our success so far.

"My progress in the new week when I resume training will determine when I will resume full training. The club's medical team have got my back and they have been observing all these while."