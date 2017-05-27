'Ozil hands out free holidays' - Oxlade-Chamberlain salutes Arsenal's 'silent assassin'

Mesut Ozil is the “coolest guy ever” and offers free holidays to his Arsenal team-mates, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed.

The World Cup winner is approaching the end of his fourth season at Emirates Stadium and has become a popular figure in that time, both with supporters who have embraced his creative instincts and colleagues who appreciate his value on and off the field.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is among the 28-year-old’s biggest fans, with the England international an admirer of Ozil’s composed and charitable personality.

He told Arsenal Player ahead of Saturday’s FA Cup final clash with Chelsea: “Mes is like the silent assassin, he goes about his business quietly.

“If you want to engage in a bit of banter with Mesut, he is up for it, but if you don’t he’s not bothered. He will just go through his game, leave training, live the life at home and then come back to training [the next day].

“He’s the coolest guy ever, he’s one of those guys who will have a spare flight somewhere and will say: ‘Do you want to come on holiday with me? I’ve got you’. You’re like: ‘Yeah, I’d love to’ - and off he takes you.”

Arsenal will be looking to Ozil for inspiration at Wembley as they seek to counter the disappointment of finishing fifth in the Premier League with a major trophy triumph.

Their German playmaker has offered 12 goals to the collective cause this season and will be hoping to influence proceedings in the final third against Chelsea as the Gunners look to prevent their London rivals from completing a domestic double.