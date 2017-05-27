Desire Oparanozie leads Guingamp to victory

Desire Oparanozie was on target as Guingamp defeated Saint-Etienne 1-0 in a Division 1 Féminine encounter on Thursday.

The 23-year-old's goal was all Sarak M'Barek's ladies needed to end the season on a high. And it also helped seal the relegation fate of their hosts.

Coming into the encounter, Oparanozie was on target in their 6-2 home victory against Metz and her 54th-minute strike secured them their second back-to-back win of the season.

The result sees her side finish the campaign in sixth place after garnering 29 points from 22 matches.

The Super Falcons forward finished the season with 10 goals from 20 games - one short of her outputs in the past two seasons for Guingamp.