Mathare United head coach Francis Kimanzi says the team's psychological strength is low following three consecutive losses in the Kenyan Premier League.

Mathare United not spirited ahead of Nakumatt match

The 2008 league champions are currently lying in the 17th position with nine points after losses against Kariobangi Sharks, Western Stima and Tusker FC. Kimanzi says mental strength is needed against the promoted side.

AFC Leopards sign Burundian striker

"We have lost three matches in a row, which is not a good thing to us. Our morale, psychologically was affected and despite our good display on the pitch, more is needed. We have been working on ways to build our confidence because we need a good result against them (Nakumatt).

It was earlier this week when the former Harambee Stars coach revealed his plans in the transfer window. "We will sign a few experienced players to strengthen the side. We lack experience in the team and we have to address the issue," he told Goal.