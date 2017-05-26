Rivers United must pick Caf Confederation Cup away points - Sakin

Rivers United's Bolaji Sakin believes that Rivers United must 'pick points on the road' to make the knockout stage of the Caf Confederation Cup.

The Pride of Rivers secured their first win of the competition after defeating FUS Rabat 1-0 on Wednesday evening.

"To make a difference, we have to pick points on the road. if we do that then we shall work hard to have an excellent home record so that we can gather enough points well to take us to the knockout stage," Sakin told Goal.

"Now if you take a glance at the group, you will see that all the teams in our group now have three points each and that looks like we have just started the race.

"So we have to work hard, it's a victory well deserve."

On Rivers United's victory against Rabat, the forward expressed satisfaction saying: "I am very happy that Rivers United secured this victory. It was a difficult game but in the end, we got the needed goal which got us the three points.

"That's the most important thing, to win. My coach, Stanley Eguma told me a couple of things when I was about to come in and thank God it worked out well."