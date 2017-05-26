Brisbane have made the first signing of the post-Broich era with Fahid Ben Khalfallah joining the A-League club on a one-season deal.

Fahid Ben Khalfallah joins Brisbane Roar

The Tunisian winger, who will turn 35 when the new campaign begins in October, has spent the past three years with Melbourne Victory, scoring 12 goals and making 15 assists in 76 appearances.

Released last month, he has been quickly snapped up by Roar coach John Aloisi and looms as the likely replacement on the left wing for Thomas Broich.

It is Aloisi's first major move on the transfer market as he seeks to restock his attacking ranks after the departures of Broich, Jamie Maclaren and Brandon Borrello.

"I'm very happy to sign with Brisbane," Ben Khalfallah said.

"It was an easy decision to come to a club that has won many championships and grand finals.

"As soon as John Aloisi called me, I told him yes straight away.

"I wanted to play for a big club with great players and, in my opinion, Brisbane is one of the biggest clubs in Australia."

Ben Khalfallah came to the A-League after a distinguished career in France and quickly established himself as a fan favourite at Victory, winning the club's player-of-the-season award after one year.

Despite falling out of favour last season under Kevin Muscat and nearing the end of his career, Aloisi believes Ben Khalfallah can play an important role for the Roar in tandem with marquee attackers Tommy Oar and Brett Holman.

"Fahid's experience and versatility will strengthen our already talented squad," Aloisi said.

"His ability to play out wide or in the middle of our attack gives us greater unpredictability and creativity that will excite our fans.

"Most importantly, though, we believe he will suit our style of play."

Aloisi can still sign three more foreigners with Dane Thomas Kristensen the only other import on the Roar's books.

Borrello's exit has not yet been confirmed but it's expected he will sign for German 2.Bundesliga club FC Kaiserslautern.