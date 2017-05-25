Gombe United's Emmanuel Fabiyi says that he is waiting on a final decision from the League Mangement Company.

Fabiyi: Returning to Gombe United is risky

Fabiyi was assualted in a Nigerian topflight by his club's fans following a 3-3 draw with Enugu Rangers in Gombe.

And the goalkeeper, who has since left the state, declares returning as unsafe.

"I am waiting for the LMC to make a final decision on this matter and I just pray that it's done early," Fabiyi told Goal.

"I can't go back to Gombe because my life isn't safe, the league has resumed and I am meant to be out there helping my team but it's unfortunate that the fans of Gombe United did the unthinkable to me.

"It's a trauma that hasn't left me because I don't believe such thing can ever happen. it was a close death situation," he added.

"I am doing better now but I am waiting for a final decision from the league organisers so as to know what next to do. Right now, my life isn't safe at all and I can't risk going back to Gombe.

"Right now I am living like a stranger else where because my luggage and belongings are at my home in Gombe and it's really risky to go back because my life isn't safe.

"It's not an experience that I want to recall but my heart bleeds seeing a club I give my all do this to me breaks me down.

"The league has started and time isn't on my side again but I trust that the LMC are on top of the situation and final decision will be taken," he concluded.