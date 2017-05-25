Free State Stars coach Serame Letsoaka believes the victory over the newly-crowned champions Bidvest Wits will help them overcome the Chilli Boys at the Goble Park Stadium.

Letsoaka confident Free State Stars will avoid relegation

“Look, we are definitely going to respect them. Chippa are a good side with a good coach. We believe the win over Wits have boosted the confidence in the team for this match, but we are not treating it as a walk in the park,” Letsoaka told Goal.

Stars are one point behind 15th-placed Highlands Park and two ahead of Baroka FC, who are rooted at the bottom of the log.

They desperately need to beat Chippa United to avoid dropping further down.

“We are going into this game very cautious knowing that nothing but the three points will save us from relegation. We don’t have any suspensions but normal injuries we have had throughout the year. We know the team we will put out there will be able to compete,” Letsoaka said.

The Chilli Boys will draw positives from their first round 2-1 win over Stars in Port Elizabeth.