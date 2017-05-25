Mainz 05 have confirmed Leon Balogun’s withdrawal from the Nigeria team to play Corsica and Togo on May 26 and June 1 respectively.

Leon Balogun ruled out of Nigeria friendlies

The centre-back limped off the pitch in the 18th minute and was replaced by Alexander Hack as the Zerofivers lost 2-0 to Koln in their last Bundesliga game of the season.

The 28-year-old defender was scheduled to join the Super Eagles in Corsica for preparation ahead of the 2019 African Cup of Nations qualifiers against South Africa and might be a doubt for the crucial fixture on June 10.

“Due to an injury he picked up in the final game of the season, @LeonBalogun has had to withdraw from international duty with Nigeria,” the club tweeted.



The Super Eagles commenced training with 12 available players on Wednesday morning.