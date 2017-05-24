Kasper Dolberg is happy to stay at Ajax but the club's director Marc Overmars could be pivotal in deciding his future with "every single one" of Europe's elite clubs having scouted him, Goal understands.

Ajax wonderkid Dolberg won't push for super-club move

The 19-year-old has been watched by scouts from Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Lyon and Juventus but Dolberg is cautious about making a move too early in his career as he prioritises his professional development.

Everton are braced to lose Romelu Lukaku and they were reportedly preparing a huge bid to bring in Dolberg. However, there has been no contact between Everton, Ajax or Dolberg's representatives yet as the youngster prepares to help his side win the Europe League against Manchester United on Wednesday.

Ajax director of football Overmars could be prepared to sell Dolberg if the club receives an exceptional offer for him. The Denmark international is thought to be valued at around £30 million by the Amsterdam outfit - a similar fee to Arkadiusz Milik, who moved from the Dutch capital to Napoli last summer.

Dolberg joined Ajax from Silkeborg IF in 2015 and he has scored 16 goals in 29 league games this season.