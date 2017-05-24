Enugu Rangers' Bobby Clement has attributed his sloppy performance against Gombe United to the injury and has promised to step up his game in subsequent matches.

I played poorly against Gombe United, admits Bobby Clement

He admitted he had a dull game against the Desert Scorpions in a game he was hauled off in the 59th minute for eventual match-winner, Ebuka Okeke but he stated that it was because he was yet to gain full match fitness from the injury he copped against Sunshine Stars during the mid season break.

I know I didn’t play very well. I know what was responsible for the way I played but I hope to improve in the next game against Abia Warriors and in other matches, Clement told Goal.

''I have been out for quite some time and this affected by game against Gombe United. I would have preferred to come on in the second half but the coaches had their plans and told me to play from the start.

“I have moved on and hoping that I play better in subsequent matches. It was nice beating Gombe United at the dead despite what we went through in the match. It is the type of character that is expected of us as the reigning league champions.''