'Serial winner Mourinho the right man for Utd' - Sheringham expects Europa League triumph

Jose Mourinho is “a serial winner” and the ideal manager to guide Manchester United towards a brighter future, says Teddy Sheringham.

The Portuguese has already delivered Community Shield and EFL Cup success during his first season at the helm and will be taking aim at Europa League glory on Wednesday.

Sheringham believes Mourinho will find a way of nullifying Ajax in that contest and adding another trophy to the Old Trafford cabinet.

He also feels that the Red Devils have finally got the right man at the helm following disappointing experiments with David Moyes and Louis van Gaal in the wake of Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

The 1999 treble winner said in the Daily Mirror: “Jose is a serial winner – just look at his record.

“From what I have seen, Ajax are a young and exciting side. But they will find against United that they are not playing in the playground.

“Mourinho will find a way of stopping them playing. He has proved so often in the past that he can do that.

“I believe he is the right man for the job at United and this was always going to be a season of transition at Old Trafford. Those periods are always difficult.

“But United have finished in the top six, they have already won the League Cup and they could win the Europa League and qualify for the Champions League next season. I would say that is not bad for a manager’s first season!

“The top-four finish is great, don’t get me wrong, but players love trophies – they love to be winners.

“They love medals and those at United could have more on display at the end of the season.”

One of those who will be hoping to add to his medal collection in midweek is Marcus Rashford, with Sheringham a big fan of the highly-rated England international forward.

He added: “Marcus is something a bit special, a player you expect to do something exciting.

“His pace is remarkable and the self-confidence he showed when pushing everyone out of the way, so that he could take that free-kick in the semi-final against Celta Vigo just displays what belief he has in his own ability.

“And he is still young – at 19, he is going to get even better.”