Who is East Bengal's Player of the Season?

The 2016-17 domestic football season began brightly for East Bengal and an extended spell atop the I-League table saw hopes of a first domestic league title in thirteen years bloom and spur the team on.

Only, it was not to be as their form dipped in the latter part of the league which was epitomised by a 2-1 reversal in the Kolkata Derby and subsequently coach Trevor Morgan was forced to leave. A third-place finish in the league, however respectable, was never going to satisfy the fanatical fanbase who had their expectations raised sky-high by the team's initial performances.

The same held true in the Federation Cup as well, with East Bengal progressing through to the semifinals only to be denied by their arch-rivals Mohun Bagan, yet again. Even then, there were noteworthy contributions from the likes of Nikhil Poojari, Willis Plaza, Rowllin Borges and Rahul Bheke but they could not deliver the ultimate prize.

As such, Goal runs through the top three performers for the Red and Golds in 2016-17 in descending order...