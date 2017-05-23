Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that Leonardo Castro has signed a new deal with the club.

Mosimane eases fears of player exodus at Sundowns as Castro signs new deal

The Colombian striker follows in the footsteps of captain Hlompho Kekana, who put pen to paper over two weeks ago.

Mosimane said the management is currently working hard behind the scenes to finalise contracts of the players whose futures are still uncertain.

“We been dealing with contracts to be renewed. Some players have option clauses in their contracts which favour the club, and we have exercised options on the contracts of players like Leo Castro and Wayne Arendse and we will be keeping them for the next year,” Mosimane told the Sundowns website.

“There has been lots of talk and speculation about our players. We need to assure our supporters that we are not casual about contracts. We are working hard to finalise them,” he said.

“People must realize that contracts are negotiated, and this is not an easy process. We recently concluded negotiations for a contract extension for our captain Hlompho Kekana, and his contract has been renewed. Keeping our captain is important. He led the team to the Champions League and the Super Cup, and through the current league season. It is important to keep him and other important players as we begin the defence of the Champions League,” he confirmed.

“But with all the games we have been playing, we just could not tie down things as we did not want to destabilise our players either,” added the 52-year-old.

Meanwhile, the Tshwane giants announced that they have already opened talks with Khama Billiat over the possible extension of contract.

The Zimbabwe international still has 18 months on his current deal with the Brazilians, but the club is not prepared to lose him in the near future.