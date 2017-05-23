McDonald Mariga’s Italian club relegated

Italian Serie B side US Latina, home to Kenyan midfielder McDonald Mariga has been relegated.

The club sank deep into the drop-zone on Thursday during their last match of the season at the hands of Avellino. They scored in the first half courtesy of Roberto Insigne before Matteo Ardemagni and Luigi Castaldo’s goals grabbed all points for Avellino.

The loss saw US Latina finish at the bottom of the 22-team league with 32 points and below Pisa and Vicenza, who also dropped to Serie C.

Elsewhere in England, his younger brother Victor Wanyama finished the league on a high note with Tottenham Hotspur scoring a goal in the 7-1 win against Hull City. The Spurs finished at position two behind champions Chelsea with Wanyama scoring a total of four league goals.