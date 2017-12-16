BARCA TO IMPOVE COUTINHO BID

Barcelona transfer news: The latest & LIVE player rumours from Camp Nou

Barcelona's main objective this winter will once again be the signing of Philippe Coutinho, with the Spanish side ready to come back in with an improved bid according to Mundo Deportivo .

While Liverpool turned down their star man's transfer request this summer, it is thought they will be more open to his move during the January transfer window and Barcelona believe there is a price set around €145 million

BARCA PLOTTING BLIND BID

Barcelona are weighing up a January approach for versatile Manchester United defender Daley Blind, claims Marca .

The Catalan giants are also considering another Dutchman, Stefan de Vrij of Lazio, as they seek to bolster the ranks at Camp Nou.

BARCA TO COMPLETE €9M MINA DEAL

Barcelona will complete a deal to bring Palmeiras defender Yerry Mina to the club in the January transfer window, according to AS .

The Catalan side were previously planning to bring the Colombian to Camp Nou at the end of the season, but defensive concerns have prompted Barca to finalise the €9 million transfer in the New Year.

COUTINHO PREPARED TO SEE OUT SEASON

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho is willing to wait until the end of the season to join Barcelona, the Daily Mirror reports.

The Brazil international is eager to move to Camp Nou to play alongside Lionel Messi, but has come to a compromise at Anfield which will see him turn down the chance to move in January if the transfer is agreed with Barcelona for a summer transfer.

This would give Coutinho the move he desires, but also give Reds boss Jurgen Klopp enough time to find an adequate replacement for the 25-year-old.

CHELSEA JOIN FIGHT TO SIGN ARTHUR

Chelsea have joined in the battle to sign Gremio’s midfield starlet Arthur Melo, claims the Mirror .

Arthur has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, while Manchester United are also reported to be keeping tabs on his situation.

Now Chelsea are showing an interest amid suggestions the club view Arthur as a potential long-term replacement for Cesc Fabregas.

BARCA PRIORITISE £127M COUTINHO

Barcelona are ready to step up their efforts to push through a £127 million move for Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho in January, reports Mundo Deportivo .

The La Liga giants were unable to get a deal done during the summer window, but the Brazilian remains their top priority and interest will be rekindled.

BARCELONA MAKE AOUAR CONTACT

Barcelona have initiated contact with Lyon teenager Hossem Aouar’s agent to register their interest in the midfielder, reports L'Equipe .

Aouar has been one of the stand-out performers in Ligue 1 this season and Barcelona view the 19-year-old as a medium-term target, rather than a signing for the January transfer window.

MAN CITY'S INCREDIBLE MESSI BID

Manchester City offered Lionel Messi a signing on fee of €100 million plus an annual salary of €50m to join up at the Eithad, Marca reports.

With the player's future at Camp Nou up in the air with no contract signed until last week, the Argentine was offered incredible money to move to the Premier League.

Messi never had any intention of leaving Camp Nou, yet it stunned Barca into matching the deal proposed to him by City, making him the world's best paid player again ahead of Neymar and Ronaldo.

COUTINHO TO EARN €14M A YEAR AT BARCA

Barcelona will offer Philippe Coutinho a contract worth €14 million per season, if they persuade Liverpool to sell the Brazil international, claims Sport .

Liverpool rejected all offers for Coutinho in the summer window, but Barca will reportedly come back in with a new approach in January and could offer up to €150m to sign the playmaker.

A lucrative contract is also in store for Coutinho, although Barca will likely offload three players, including Arda Turan, in order to accommodate the deal in their wage budget.

BARCA EYE KANE AND JESUS

Barcelona have put Tottenham striker Harry Kane and Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus on their list of targets to replace Luis Suarez, according to Don Balon .

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann and Inter's Mauro Icardi are also being considered as the Catalan giants prepare to move on from their out-of-sorts Uruguayan.

GRIEZMANN ISSUES BARCA ULTIMATUM

Antoine Griezmann has urged Barcelona to pay his €100m release clause, according to Don Balon .

The France forward is looking to leave Atletico Madrid, and has his sights set on a move to Camp Nou. However, Barca boss Ernesto Valverde is considering other options, meaning that Griezmann may have to opt for a transfer to Manchester United instead.

COUTINHO THE ONLY ONE FOR BARCELONA

Barcelona’s decision-makers are united in their belief that Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is the only star name they want to sign in January, claims Sport .

The likes of Mesut Ozil have been mooted as back-up options for Barca, if the Catalan club again fail to persuade Liverpool to sell Coutinho in the next transfer window.

But, with the report claiming that Coutinho still wants to quit Anfield, and that an offer approaching €150 million would be enough for Liverpool to relent, Barca don't want to consider alternative signings.

The prospect of dividing payment of the €150m fee has also been discussed , while Coutinho is not interested in joining Paris Saint-Germain amid rumours the French giants will also make a move if Liverpool decide to sell.

ARSENAL TO MAKE FEKIR MOVE

Arsenal will make an approach to sign Nabil Fekir from Lyon, TuttoMercatoWeb reports.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has been tracked by Barcelona, Juventus and Atletico Madrid, but the Gunners are hoping to make him their next star attacker.

DORTMUND WANT MAN UTD STARLET

Borussia Dortmund are the latest club to show an interest in signing Manchester United’s teenage sensation Angel Gomes, claims The Sun .

Gomes has yet to sign a new contract at United and could leave the club at the end of the season, with Barcelona among the clubs linked with an approach.

Now Dortmund are considering a move for Gomes after previously signing his fellow England youth international Jadon Sancho from Manchester City.

GORETZKA OFFERED RECORD €12M-A-YEAR DEAL

Schalke have made a final contract offer of €12 million per year in an attempt to keep Leon Goretzka at the club, claims Bild .

Goretzka is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with moves to Arsenal, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham.

However, Schalke are hoping a new contract worth a minimum of €10m a year, with the option of bonuses taking it up to €12m, along with a set release clause somewhere between €40m-€60m, will persuade Goretzka to stay.

DOUGLAS TO RETURN TO BARCA

Douglas is expected to end his loan to Benfica early and return to Barcelona in January, according to O Jogo .

The Portuguese side reportedly are in the market for a right-back in anticipation of the Brazilian's exit, with Douglas yet to feature in the league during a disappointing loan spell.

BARCA WANT ERIKSEN

Barcelona are readying a shock January move for Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, according to Don Balon .

Although they have been linked with Mesut Ozil and Philippe Coutinho, they believe the Denmark international could represent an effective alternative because his statistics are superior to those of his rivals. Not only this, they feel he has a strong margin of progression, too.

BARCA TO OFFLOAD THREE THIS WINTER

Barcelona will offload several players this winter before bringing in anybody new in, according to Sport .

Among those the club is willing to let go are Aleix Vidal, Andre Gomes, Denis Suarez, Gerard Deulofeu, Arda Turan and Paco Alcacer.

The Spanish giants are looking to cut their wage bill and clear some space among the playing staff before investing more money in the market, with Turan thought to be a sure bet to leave.

BARCA PLOT €20M OZIL MOVE

Barcelona believe a €20 million offer will be enough to sign Mesut Ozil from Arsenal in January, Mundo Deportivo reports.

The Catalan side have picked the 29-year-old attacking midfielder as a potential alternative to their top target Philippe Coutinho, and with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Ozil will be a much cheaper alternative as he reportedly has no interest in signing a new contract, meaning Arsenal could take the money in January before he leaves on a free.

BARCA TRACKING LYON MIDFIELDER

Barcelona are closely following the progress of Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart this season, claims Mundo Deportivo .

Tousart has caught the eye since stepping in to replace the departed Corentin Tolisso and has been watched by several key Barca personnel this term.