With the Premier League title already in hand, Chelsea could have taken it easy in the final week of the season.

Chelsea break Premier League record for wins in a season

Courtois wins Golden Glove award

Instead, the Blues went for a little bit of history, securing their 30th win of the season thanks to a 5-1 rout of cellar dwellars Sunderland on Sunday. The victory set a new record for most wins by a club in a single Premier League campaign, which should satisfy manager Antonio Conte's plea earlier this week that his players not relax despite having already secured the title.



30 - Chelsea have become the first top-flight team in history to win 30 games in a 38-game season. Elite. pic.twitter.com/oZ7JCRHco4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 21, 2017

With the victory, Chelsea become the third team in top-flight history to win 30 or more games in a season, and the first since Liverpool did so in the pre-Premier League era in May 1979.